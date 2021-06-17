Obadiah Moyo’s Trial Set For September

Former Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has been indicted to the High Court for trial on criminal abuse of office charges.

Moyo’s trial has been set for 6 September 2021 at the Harare High Court.

This follows an application by Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma.

“We are applying that the accused be indicted to the High Court for trial on September 6 this year after the completion of documents processing,” said Ziyadhuma.

Moyo was arrested in June last year on accusations of abuse of office after awarding a US$60 million tender to Drax International to procure Covid-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the government without following laid down procedure.

According to the state, the former health minister influenced the awarding of a US$60 million tender to Drax International, which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

It is alleged that the tender was concluded without the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s approval.