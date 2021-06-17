Credit Mugabe For New Parly Building Not ED: Kasukuwere

Exiled G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere has confronted Presidential spokesperson George Charamba over the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden which the latter credited to the new dispensation.

Responding to a tweet by Charamba where he paraded the new parliament building to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kasukuwere said the project started during the late President Robert Mugabe era with the then Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo before he took over and signed the deal on behalf of the government of Zimbabwe.

“Are you wondering what has since happened to one of the mega deals signed by H.E. President @edmnangagwa in China in 2018, the construction of the new parliament building in Mt Hampden, Harare? We will share the progress to date on this handle @1700 hours [email protected] Zim,” reads Charamba’s tweet posted on the Presidential communications handle.

Kasukuwere set the record straight saying the project was started during the former president Robert Mugabe’s dispensation.

“You are not doing your principal a favor. The parliament project started under Cde Chombo and l signed the new parliament project in Beijing and it was under Pres Mugabe. We all want Zim to be great, but stop being petty,” responded Kasukuwere.