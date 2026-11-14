Old Mutual Zim Backs Women’s Leadership Development through NFNV Partnership

Old Mutual Zimbabwe is advancing women’s economic empowerment through financial education and entrepreneurship support at grassroots level, while creating opportunities for professional women to develop their leadership capabilities and influence decision-making.

At grassroots level, the financial services group supports financial education initiatives that equip women with practical skills to manage their finances, grow their businesses and make informed economic decisions.

“Old Mutual has been at the forefront of efforts to promote women’s financial inclusion, particularly at grassroots level, where access to financial services and financial knowledge can make a meaningful difference. By encouraging more women to access banking and financial services, and equipping them with the knowledge to manage their finances and grow their businesses, we are supporting their greater participation in economic activity and strengthening their ability to make informed financial decisions,” said Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive.

Women’s empowerment must also extend to professional environments, where barriers to career advancement, access to influential networks and representation in senior decision-making positions remain challenges.

Old Mutual has maintained a strategic partnership with New Faces New Voices (NFNV) Zimbabwe since 2020, working together to advance women’s financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and leadership.

NFNV, a pan-African network under the Graça Machel Trust, focuses on strengthening women’s participation and influence in the financial services sector through mentorship, networking, professional development and advocacy.

“Our partnership with Old Mutual provides an opportunity to strengthen efforts that advance women’s economic participation and leadership. At New Faces New Voices, we believe women have the competencies, experience and capacity to lead.

“Our work focuses on amplifying their voices, championing financial literacy and advancing financial inclusion so that more women can participate meaningfully in the economy,” said Olga Denga, Country Director of New Faces New Voices Zimbabwe

Building on this collaboration, the two organisations hosted a Women in Leadership Breakfast Meeting under the theme “Her Brand. Her Presence. Her Power.”

The meeting brought together professional women from finance, business and other sectors to explore how personal branding, professional visibility and confidence can support career progression and leadership opportunities.

“While strengthening women’s participation in the economy starts at grassroots level, it is equally important to address the barriers women face in professional environments and leadership spaces. Having women represented in the room is important, but representation must translate into influence.

“Women in finance, business and other professions bring valuable experience and perspectives that should shape organisational strategies, business decisions and economic opportunities. Platforms such as these create opportunities for women to build networks, share experiences and strengthen their influence in decision-making, while opening doors for the next generation of women leaders,” added Mbayiwa.

The meeting attracted diplomatic representation, including the Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Susellys Pérez Mesa, and the Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Sarah Sithabile Molosiwa.

Mucha Muchengeta represented the Jamaican Consulate in Zimbabwe, alongside representatives from the Ministry responsible for Women’s Affairs.

The programme featured a panel discussion titled “The Woman Behind the Brand,” with Gloria Zvaravanhu, Delilah Takawira, Emily Nemapare and Eng. Gloria Gawa Bususu, moderated by Vera Musara.

Thembe Khumalo led a personal branding masterclass, while Sapientia Bhachi shared insights on professional visibility and digital presence.

Audrey the Makeup Artist facilitated a practical session on grooming and professional presentation.

More than 200 women attended the breakfast meeting, creating an opportunity for professional women across different sectors to exchange experiences, strengthen connections and gain practical insights into building their personal brands and advancing their careers.

The gathering reinforced the importance of visibility, confidence and networks in helping women access opportunities and take up greater leadership roles.