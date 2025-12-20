Old Mutual Ignites Festive Cheer with 10-Day Celebration at Westgate Shopping Mall

Lilian Mbayiwa

Old Mutual Zimbabwe is set to ignite the festive season with “10 Days to 2026”, a dynamic programme running from 22 to 31 December 2025 at Westgate Shopping Mall.

This fresh, high-energy festival transforms Westgate into a lively cultural, commercial and community destination designed to uplift holiday spirit while stimulating local economic activity.

This year’s edition puts a bold spotlight on economic impact, offering a powerful 10-day platform for SMEs, food vendors, crafters, entertainers, and mall tenants.

With daily roller skating, themed experiences, extended trading hours, and a bustling night market, the festival is expected to amplify foot traffic and drive increased spending during one of the busiest retail periods of the year.

Celebrating Zimbabwean identity sits at the heart of the festival.

From the soulful Jazz Night opening on 22 December to Carols & Choirs, Culture Day and a spectacular New Year’s Eve Countdown Concert, audiences will enjoy a vibrant fusion of traditional and contemporary performances, bringing families and communities together in a shared festive atmosphere.

Aligned with Old Mutual’s sustainability and communityempowerment commitment, “10 Days to 2026” remains free to attend, with only a nominal charge for seating during selected shows.

Family-friendly activities, including the Santa Box, kids’ entertainment, wellness sessions and cultural showcases, ensure that the festival is inclusive, accessible and safe for all visitors.

This year’s programme also strengthens Old Mutual’s vision of developing future-ready, experiential retail destinations.

Westgate Mall, managed within Old Mutual’s national property portfolio, continues its evolution from a traditional shopping environment into a vibrant hub for entertainment, lifestyle, and community connection.

Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, emphasised the festival’s purpose.

“This festival is more than a celebration—it is a platform that supports local enterprise, strengthens cultural identity, and provides families with meaningful shared experiences. We are creating an environment where communities can thrive while enabling our retail partners and SMEs to gain real economic value.”

The 10-day programme features highlights such as Culture Day on 27 December, a Free Gym Weekend from 28–29 December, Live Radio Streaming on 30 December and the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve Concert on 31 December featuring top local acts including Feli Nandi, EXQ, Travellers Band and DJ King Her.

With music, culture, food, and family activities, “10 Days to 2026” promises to be Zimbabwe’s most exciting festive celebration—bringing people together as the nation welcomes the new year.