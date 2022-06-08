 Over 960 Teachers Benefits From Teacher Development Initiative

Over 960 secondary school teachers from three districts of Chivi, Mudzi and Mutoko are set to benefit from the ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme being implemented by Teach For Zimbabwe.

By Chamunorwa Matanhike

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Chivi District Development Coordinator Innocent Matingwina urged stakeholders to unite and embrace the initiative.

“As stakeholders let us put our heads together and embrace the type of teaching brought by our partner Teach For Zimbabwe. What we should put to the back of our minds is that partners are there to compliment or to bridge the gap between government and the world so we need to embrace the kind of teaching that is being brought by Teach for Zimbabwe.

“Let’s as key stakeholders work hand in glove to make sure that what has been put before us sees the light of day. If there is no unity, we are bund to fall but if there is unity of purpose among stakeholders you would find that the programme will succeed,” he said.

In her speech, Chiredzi District Schools Inspector, Petronella Nyangwe commended the ProFuturo programme which she said will be game-changing to teachers.

“I would like to thank Teach For Zimbabwe for all the programmes they are implementing in our district in Chiredzi. One of those programmes is the ProFuturo workshops that they implemented in Chiredzi last year (2021).”

“Some of the knowledge and skills we got were vey useful and helpful to our teachers. Because of Covid 19 lockdowns teachers had to resort to digital platforms to deliver lessons to their learners. Our teachers were equipped in that manner,” she said.

Mudzi District Schools Inspector, David Mayimbo said ProFuturo is going to enhance digital literacy and urged school heads and teachers to attend without fail ProFuturo workshops.

“It (ProFuturo) will enhance digital learning and improve on pass rates. Computer literacy and e-learning will be improved.”

“Heads and teachers are advised to take the programme seriously and not to fail to attend the workshops,” he said.

Teach For Zimbabwe representative, Dr Miriam Farai Jabangwe-Siwela thanked education stakeholders in the district for embracing ProFuturo.

“I’m excited about this programme today. What a pleasure it is to partner with Telefonica Foundation, la Caixa” Foundation and Teach For Spain to give you this ProFuturo programme which is something that is so wonderful.”

“Thank you so much for embracing this programme and realising that we need each other to make sure that education becomes powerful. The only way we can leapfrog to become developed is when we embrace such wonderful programmes like this,” she said.

Under the ProFuturo programme, Teach for Zimbabwe will train secondary school heads and teachers, Basic Digital Skills, Vision and Planning, Classroom Culture Check for Understanding, Large Group Management Strategies and Emotional Education modules in sixteen hours spread over two days.