PF Leadership Crisis Deepens as Zambia’s Presidential Candidate Rejects ‘Illegal’ Party Conference

A deepening power struggle within Zambia’s main opposition party escalated Thursday after Willah J. Mudolo publicly rejected a controversial party conference, warning it would be “illegal” and stripping participants of their membership.

In a strongly worded statement released, the Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate said he would not attend the so-called “No Name” conference reportedly scheduled for the weekend, citing an existing court injunction barring the party from taking such actions.

“I will not participate in the illegal conference,” Mudolo said, emphasising that his decision was rooted in “constitutional discipline” and respect for the rule of law.

At the heart of the dispute is a pending court case set for March 27, which Mudolo says will determine the legitimate path forward for the party’s leadership contest. He insists that any gathering held before the court’s ruling would violate a standing injunction issued in Kabwe.

“A subsisting injunction is binding on all parties… and any conduct undertaken in defiance of that order is null,” he said.

Mudolo maintained that his candidacy remains valid and that he will participate in what he described as a lawful conference to be held after the court process concludes.

In a move likely to intensify tensions within the PF, Mudolo warned that any members who attend the disputed conference would effectively be resigning from the party.

“Any person who elects to participate… will, by that very act, have confirmed their resignation,” he said, adding that such individuals would not be eligible for the official party conference later this month.

He also dismissed any leadership outcomes from the gathering as illegitimate.

“Whoever may purport to be elected… shall not be recognised as the legitimate President of the Patriotic Front,” Mudolo said.

Mudolo urged party members to remain calm and avoid actions that could fracture the PF, framing the moment as a test of leadership and constitutional integrity.

“The easiest path is often the unlawful one. The hardest path is the path of restraint,” he said.

He also called on Miles Sampa, whom he described as the party’s legitimate acting president, to distance himself from the planned conference and instead support a lawful process.

The Patriotic Front, once Zambia’s ruling party, has been grappling with internal divisions in recent months, with rival factions vying for control ahead of future elections. Mudolo’s statement underscores the widening rift and raises the stakes ahead of the court’s anticipated ruling.

For now, the party’s immediate future — including who leads it — appears to hinge on both legal proceedings and whether its members heed calls to boycott the disputed gathering.

“The people of Zambia are watching. History is watching,” Mudolo said, urging unity and adherence to the party’s constitution.