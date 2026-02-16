Politics of Fear Grips Communities as Human Rights Crisis Deepens: Report

The country recorded 110 human rights violations in January 2026 alone, affecting 3 677 people nationwide in what the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) describes as a deepening national crisis of repression, political violence and institutional decay.

According to ZPP’s Monthly Monitoring Report (MMR), the violations included threats, assaults, unlawful arrests, politicised aid distribution, civic space restrictions and abuse of state power with women, persons with disabilities and activists among the most affected.

“These patterns show a dangerous collapse of accountability and the continued shrinking of civic space,” ZPP said in the report. “Human rights are being systematically undermined by those entrusted to protect them.” read the report

ZPP’s data reveals that ruling party members and supporters were responsible for 45.6% of all recorded violations, while the Zimbabwe Republic Police accounted for 13.1% and other state security agents 3%.

Government authorities, local councils, school heads and traditional leaders were also implicated.

The report warns that this “fusion of political and state power” is eroding the rule of law and entrenching a culture of impunity.

Across the country, basic services and humanitarian assistance are being used as political tools.

In Glenview, Harare, residents were reportedly forced to present identity documents and register with the ruling party to access borehole water.

In Mashonaland Central, community members including persons with disabilities were excluded from presidential agricultural inputs based on perceived political affiliation.

In Manicaland, ruling party youth leaders disrupted a community meeting, assaulted a volunteer and looted food aid — yet the victim was later arrested and fined while the perpetrators walked free.

ZPP documented repeated cases of selective law enforcement, where victims — not perpetrators — were punished. In Zhombe, a ruling party youth leader who assaulted a resident was convicted, but political pressure reportedly blocked enforcement of his sentence.

In Chitungwiza South, a resident was beaten for wearing clothing linked to the opposition, while in Chimanimani, a Central Intelligence officer allegedly threatened a human rights defender with death and disappearance.

The report also highlights growing human rights risks in mining areas, particularly where foreign-owned operations are accused of polluting water sources and displacing residents. Communities in Redcliff, Bikita and Gwanda fear chemical contamination, unsafe waste disposal and violent land takeovers linked to politically connected actors.

ZPP also raised alarm over the proposed 2026 Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to replace direct presidential elections with parliamentary selection and extend terms from five to seven years.

The organisation says this could “weaken popular sovereignty” and reduce democratic accountability.

It also warns that proposed changes to independent commissions including the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission — could dismantle key human rights safeguards. MMR January 2026

“Constitutional reform must strengthen, not weaken, accountability and the protection of fundamental rights,” ZPP said.

Violations were recorded in all provinces, with Manicaland (31), Masvingo (19) and Harare (16) worst affected.

ZPP says the January figures reflect not isolated abuses, but a systemic crisis.

“Without urgent, enforceable reforms, Zimbabwe risks deepening inequality, entrenching impunity and destroying public trust in governance,” the organisation warned.