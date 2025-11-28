ZRP Launches Festive Season Safety Blitz

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has rolled out a nationwide safety campaign aimed at reducing road accidents and tackling criminal activity in communities ahead of the 2025 festive season and long school holidays.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said law enforcement agencies were intensifying operations to safeguard the public during the busy travel period.

He said officers would engage transport operators at national, provincial and district levels to ensure the smooth and secure movement of travellers from cities, towns and rural areas.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges Zimbabweans to cooperate with deployed officers and report errant drivers for the law to take its course,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He also appealed to school authorities and parents to prioritise the safety of pupils as learning institutions close warning against night travel or the use of vehicles not certified to carry children.

“School authorities and parents should avoid travelling at night or hiring vehicles which are not certified fit to carry children. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to give regular updates on police deployments for the festive season,” he added.

The campaign comes as thousands of holidaymakers prepare for cross-country travel a period traditionally marked by increased road traffic and heightened security concerns.