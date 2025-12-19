Poultry Investment Deal Lands Company Director in Court

By Judith Nyuke

A managing director at CH Financial Services (Private) Limited trading as Africa Bird has appeared in court accused of swindling a Harare woman out of US$15,524 following a failed chicken project deal.

Takesure Chingono (47) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 13 January 2026.

The complainant in this case is Getrude Makwanya (54).

The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that on 1 June 2024 Makwanya was introduced to Chingono by her aunt Erina Mazhandu, who was the Project Coordinator of Africa Bird.

Mazhandu reportedly told Makwanya that Africa Bird was a ‘money-chicken’ investment company in which clients could invest any amount of money to be used for purchasing road runner chicks.

After a period of seven months, the client would have the option of either receiving chickens purchased with the invested money or receiving the invested amount multiplied tenfold.

Makwanya became interested in the project and also informed her friends.

It is the State’s case that between 1 June 2024 and 30 September 2024, Makwanya received a total of US$15 524 from various clients which she then handed over to Chingongo.

Chingono reportedly gave Makwanya some receipts and contract documents and promised to provide either chickens or a sum equivalent to ten times the invested amount. However, Chingono later became evasive and failed to deliver either the chickens or the agreed-upon money.

On 10 December 2025, the complainant reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that the total amount allegedly stolen was US$15 524 and that nothing was recovered.