Rapper Stiiv Reveals Ep Track list

Chitungwiza-based rapper Stiiv real name Stivin Tadiwa Mugarisi has released the tracklist to his much-anticipated four-track Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Every Ghetto Every City’ which carries songs Rugare, Paunochema, Holy Water and Level.

The latest offering follows the release of his sophomore album Letter to Samantha in 2020, which was inspired by Dambudzo Marechera whose face is the Cover Art of the project.

“Some people will think it’s a sequel to Letter to Samantha but it’s not it’s a different project altogether,” said Stiiv.

The Ep is going to be available exclusively on Audiocus.

Inside Audiocus

Audiocus is a streaming platform by Rayobeats that is going live on 1 July 2022 with Stiiv’s project. Audiocus will be available in browser only but the producer says they are already working on the mobile applications for Android and the IOS.

What to expect from Stiiv

Stiiv’s subject matter is social commentary. In Letter to Samantha and other previous projects, he sang about issues like drug abuse, politics, love, religion, education, police brutality, corruption, nepotism and more.

Roll Out

Every Ghetto Every City as aforementioned will be released exclusively on Audiocus. The artwork for the project features a front and back cover art with images of people in the ghetto streets.

The artworks, which are designed by TiHwani, are an upgrade to the lukewarm artwork of his previous project. Artists, bloggers and fans have already displayed on their Facebook and WhatsApp profiles Stiiv’s Ep artwork.

