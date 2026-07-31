Buy Zimbabwe, POSB Lead National Drive Against Counterfeit Goods

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Buy Zimbabwe, in partnership with the People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB), will host the inaugural Buy Zimbabwe Anti-Counterfeit Day on 26 August 2026 as part of a nationwide campaign to combat the growing trade in counterfeit products and encourage consumers to support authentic locally manufactured goods.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of increasing concern over the prevalence of fake products on the Zimbabwean market, with new research suggesting that counterfeit goods have become commonplace among consumers.

According to the 2026 ZimBrands Awards Consumer Survey conducted by Topline Research Solutions for Buy Zimbabwe, 46 percent of consumers admitted purchasing counterfeit products, while 68 percent of those said they knowingly bought fake goods.

The findings, organisers say, underline the need for stronger consumer awareness campaigns, tighter enforcement of anti-counterfeit laws and greater support for genuine Zimbabwean brands.

Buy Zimbabwe Chairman Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the Anti-Counterfeit Day is intended to rally consumers, businesses and institutions behind efforts to protect local industries and safeguard consumers.

“Counterfeit products are more than an economic crime; they are a direct threat to our industries, jobs, consumer safety and national development,” Hwengwere said.

He urged Zimbabweans to choose authentic locally produced goods, arguing that doing so would help preserve jobs, encourage innovation and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Hwengwere said the campaign is aligned with Buy Zimbabwe’s broader mandate of promoting locally manufactured products, adding that counterfeit goods undermine domestic industries, threaten livelihoods and weaken public confidence in Zimbabwean brands.

Economist Dr Levious Chiukira said the effects of counterfeit products extend far beyond manufacturers, warning that they also deprive the Government of tax revenue, discourage investment and create unfair competition for legitimate businesses.

He said counterfeit goods distort markets and weaken the competitiveness of compliant companies, making it more difficult for industry to grow.

According to Dr Chiukira, building a strong anti-counterfeit culture is essential for Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda and long-term economic development.

He described supporting genuine Zimbabwean products as both an economic necessity and a patriotic duty.

Buy Zimbabwe has invited manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, brand owners, consumers and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to participate in the inaugural event.

The organisation said it is working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and other strategic partners to strengthen efforts to protect legitimate businesses, promote fair trade and shield consumers from counterfeit products.

Organisers say the Anti-Counterfeit Day will provide a platform to educate the public on the economic and safety risks posed by counterfeit goods while reinforcing the importance of supporting authentic Zimbabwean products as the country pursues industrialisation and sustainable economic growth.