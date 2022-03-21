Reactions To Khupe Joining CCC

Embattled politician Thokozani Khupe has set tongues wagging after she showed up for a press conference donning a Citizens Coalition for Change t-shirt while urging her followers to vote the Nelson Chamisa led outfit.
Khupe boldly ignored the reservations widely expressed by CCC supporters on social and offered herself to conduct a door to door campaigns urging people to support Chamisa’s party in the upcoming by-election set for this weekend.
Reacting to the development, this is what CCC supporters had to say on Twitter;
@S_Harudzibwi
I might not know Dr Thokozani Khupe’s game plan but I know now definitely that Zanu PF is not comfortable with this announcement.
@begottensun
Welcome to Citizen Khupe and all that come with her. We are breaking our backs trying to raise money for by elections for recalls you and Dhagi did. Money that could have fed orphans. But anyway. I personally forgive. But forgetting will be harder. Pay you penance MaKhupe. Repent
@eilardkajume
Thokozani Khupe is like that toxic partner who mistreats you and leaves you in bruises ozongouya oti “I bought you a an iPhone”
@DarkForceGirl01
Khupe further said she is acting on her own will as the CCC is open for all Citizens. She said CCC is for all Citizens’s and therefore she can support her a party of her choice and she wants Nelson Chamisa, In my personal opinion, Khupe must START FROM THE BOTTOM. Period.
@cnhizwa
We may all dont like Thokozani Khupe because of what she did, but if she has decided to campaign for what we believe in let her be. We are only restrictive measures in place is assuming any leadership position until we are happy with her full rehabilitation. Be guided accordingly
Khupe is blamed for the demice of MDC-Alliance after she refused to acknowledge Chamisa’s assumption of the helm leading to two factions which were both inherited by Douglas Mwonzora last year.
