Tuesday, July 26, 2022
CCC Launches ‘Citizens Centered’ Party Logo

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has launched a new party logo which its leader, Nelson Chamisa claims is citizens centred and represents a new beginning.

CCC was formed on the eve of the Nomination Court ahead of the March 26 by-elections to settle a dispute over the use of the name, MDC Alliance, which the rival opposition party the MDC-T was claiming.

Announcing the new developments, Chamisa said the new symbol brings hope and oneness.

“THE LOGO MEANING …New, Sunrise, Hope, Brilliance, Balance, Excellence, Fresh, Clean, Clear, Solid, Love, & Oneness…CITIZENS AT THE CENTRE,” he said.

The new logo is a departure from the old one which had Chamisa’s face on it and had raised scepticism that he was creating an occult In the political spaces.

Questioned on why he had removed the face, Chamisa noted: “Face is for the ballot and elections”

 

 

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

