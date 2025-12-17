Richard Mahomva Appointed Head of Public Relations at NetOne

Richard Mahomva has been appointed Head of Public Relations at mobile network operator NetOne marking a significant career move for the seasoned communications strategist.

The appointment, which takes effect on 1 January 2026 was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana in a message posted on social media.

“Congratulations to our Director for International Communications Services, Cde @richardrmahomva on his exciting new career move. He will be joining Netone @NetOneCellular effective 1 January 2026. We wish him every success in his new role. All the best for this next chapter!” wrote Mangwana.

Mahomva is currently Director for International Communications Services in the Ministry of Information where he has been a prominent figure in shaping the country’s external communications and media engagement.

His move to NetOne sees him transition from public service into a senior corporate communications role at one of the country’s largest state-owned telecommunications companies.