SADC Calls for Calm Amid Deadly Madagascar Protests

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has expressed deep concern over violent protests sweeping through Madagascar which have left an unconfirmed number of people dead and injured since Thursday.

In a statement, SADC said it conveys unwavering support and solidarity to the Government and the people of Madagascar during this difficult period commending authorities for their efforts to restore peace and stability.

The unrest, centred in the capital Antananarivo and spreading to Antsirabe has prompted the government to impose a night-time curfew after days of violent demonstrations.

Protesters angered by chronic water and electricity shortages have clashed with security forces leading to fatalities, injuries and extensive damage to public and private property.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi condemned the violence calling it very unfortunate and contrary to the principles of peace and unity that underpin the regional bloc’s vision.

“SADC calls upon all stakeholders to exercise calm, restraint, and create an environment for constructive engagement and peaceful resolution of any differences in the supreme interest of national unity, peace and reconciliation,” Magosi said.

The regional body urged law enforcement agencies in Madagascar to act with maximum restraint and professionalism and called on protesters to pursue grievances through lawful and peaceful means.

SADC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Madagascar’s government as it works to restore order and safeguard the welfare of its citizens.