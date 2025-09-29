Cimas Leads Cycling Revolution in Zimbabwe to Combat Heart Disease

As Zimbabwe grapples with rising levels of cardiovascular disease, Cimas Health Group is making strides to promote healthier lifestyles through cycling.

Over the weekend, the company hosted the second annual Pedal to Wellness cycling event in Borrowdale, Harare, drawing more than 300 participants. The event is part of a broader initiative to raise awareness of heart health and promote active living in Zimbabwe, a country where car ownership and sedentary lifestyles have contributed to a growing health crisis.

The Pedal to Wellness event, which coincides with the global observance of today’s World Heart Day on September 29, saw families, fitness enthusiasts, and seasoned cyclists come together to ride for heart health. Cimas iGo, the wellness division of Cimas Health, organised the event under the theme “Promoting Heart Health & Active Lifestyles,” encouraging Zimbabweans to embrace physical activity as a preventive measure against cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are now the leading cause of death worldwide.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a sharp increase in car ownership, with the country’s vehicle fleet now numbering around 1.7 million registered vehicles, according to ZIMSTAT. Of these, approximately 1.2 million are roadworthy and actively used. However, as more people rely on cars for commuting, the country faces the consequences of prolonged sitting, poor diets, and high levels of stress—all risk factors for heart disease.

Dr. Nicola Misi, head of Cimas iGo, said the event is a response to the worrying trend of cardiovascular disease

“We have noticed that we really have a problem with chronic diseases, so we are trying to get people to live better, to be more active and basically do it in a fun way, just by cycling. You can come here with your family, you can do it by yourself,” she said.

“That’s what we wanted here today, so we’re just hammering on that message that we want people to be as happy as possible.

“Cimas iGo is all about wellness, and we are promoting preventative health. We are promoting active lifestyles, good nutrition and better health overall.”

At the Pedal to Wellness event, participants of all ages took to their bicycles to promote fitness and heart health. The event’s organisers were pleased with the turnout, noting that it signalled a positive shift in Zimbabweans’ attitudes toward physical wellness.

“For Cimas, this event is not just about cycling; it’s a celebration of health, community, and active living,” Dr Misi said. “Whether you are cycling, cheering, or just soaking in the atmosphere, the message is clear: a healthy heart is a happy heart.”

The event also sought to make cycling more inclusive. Dr Martina Kaome, a 41-year-old eye specialist and avid cyclist, participated in the event and spoke about the barriers that still exist for women in cycling. “Cycling is an exhilarating sport that not only keeps you fit but also offers a sense of adventure. Unfortunately, in Zimbabwe, many women shy away from cycling due to safety concerns or perceived costs,” she said. “I would encourage more women to embrace cycling as it has immense health benefits and is a fun way to stay active.”

Health experts have expressed concern over the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Zimbabwe, with cardiovascular diseases contributing significantly to the country’s mortality rate. According to the World Health Organisation, NCDs account for over a third of all deaths in Zimbabwe, with heart disease and stroke among the top contributors. This alarming trend has been linked to poor nutrition, smoking, and a lack of physical activity.

Dr Misi stressed that cycling offers a solution to these health concerns. “Cycling is a low-impact, accessible sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and fitness levels. It not only improves cardiovascular health but also enhances mental well-being and fosters a sense of community,” she said.

In addition to the physical health benefits, the Pedal to Wellness event emphasised the social aspect of cycling. Participants enjoyed the opportunity to connect with others, share experiences, and make new fitness goals.

As Zimbabwe faces increasing rates of heart disease and other lifestyle-related conditions, initiatives like Pedal to Wellness are becoming increasingly vital.

Dr Misi called on Zimbabweans to continue making health a priority. “This event is just one step in our mission to promote wellness and active living across the country,” she said. “We want to encourage people to incorporate exercise into their daily lives and take preventative health seriously.”

Dr. Misi reminded attendees that wellness is a continuous journey. “Health is not something we achieve in a day—it’s a lifestyle,” she said. “If we can make cycling, physical activity, and better nutrition a part of our daily habits, we can create a healthier Zimbabwe.”