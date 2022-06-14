Selmor Joins Fight Against Child Marriages

Contemporary musician, Selmor Mtukudzi has rallied society to speak out against child marriages which she said are depriving young girls of their right to education.

By Adelaide Kuudzerema

The ‘Nguva Yangu’ himaker who last year took part in another campaign that culminated in a music album titled ‘Regai Dzive Shiri’ urged the nation to unite against child marriages.

“Child marriages disrupts childhood and deprives girls of their right to thrive and right to education and other fundamental rights,” she said.

Selmor also urged society to give girls the opportunity to grow and develop their full potential and have the right to make their own decisions.

“Factors like poverty, insecurity and gender inequality among others are mainly affecting young girls in local communities and as artists we will not remain silent but rather become the voice of the voiceless,” she added.

According to UNICEF, new Child Protection programmes that will come into force by 2026 seeks to protect children, adolescents and young people including those with disabilities from violence, abuse and exploitation.