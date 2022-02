Radio presenter, Tafadzwa Shugeta has broken silence on news of his breakup with popular comedienne Anna Honde.

In a Facebook post making rounds on social media, Shugeta bemoaned how those who wished for their breakup were advertising her single status and celebrating their access to introducing Anna to crooked spots and practices.

These sentiments come after a video made waves on social, capturing Guyo, Anna and Stunner discussing the breakup.

Wrote Shugeta;