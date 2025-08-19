Skills Training Transforms Lives in Zvimba West as 213 Graduate

At least 213 people have graduated with certificates after completing a government-backed basic skills training programme in Zvimba West, designed to promote economic empowerment and tackle social ills such as gender-based violence and drug abuse.

The initiative was facilitated by the Tonganyika Trust in partnership with Zvimba West Member of Parliament, Mercy Dinha who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Participants were trained in a wide range of practical skills including welding, baking, detergent production, cutting and designing and driving.

Organisers say the training aligns with the government’s broader vision of equipping citizens with entrepreneurial skills to help them achieve self-sufficiency.

Graduates expressed optimism about using their new skills to start businesses and uplift their communities.

“I have been dreaming of becoming a professional caterer. This is it now. I have aced it. I now know that I will become a top-notch caterer who will transform the Zvimba West landscape. We thank our MP, Mercy Dinha and the Tonganyika Trust. Without them, we wouldn’t have gotten this far,” said graduate Joyline Nyaungwa.

Another participant added: “I am grateful for this opportunity, I received training in cutting and designing hence I am looking forward to starting sewing clothes and uniforms around this area. My mother already has a sewing machine and this training came at the right time.”

For many, the programme has laid the foundation for future growth.

“I want to appreciate the efforts being done by our Member of Parliament, Honourable Dinha. We were mobilised throughout the constituency and this basic training is now our foundation, either we further our studies or start income-generating projects hence we feel empowered today,” said 23-year-old graduate Kudzai Maplani.

Local leaders praised the initiative for its role in addressing social challenges. Zvimba RDC Ward 2 Councillor Andrew Chirenda said: “As leaders we have been grappling to fight the use of drug and substance abuse and gender-based violence but the coming in of Honourable Dinha with these initiatives, we have seen changes in our society everyone is doing something for a living now. As for family, the initiatives is a game changer because families are now concentrating on productive initiatives to shape our society and we thank the MP for her vision for these people. As Councillors we will support her vision.”

Dinha said the programme was inspired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to leave no community behind in the country’s development drive.

“To the congregation, to the graduates, I say there is a mantra that has been said by the President of this country, Dr. ED Mnangagwa, when he said, leaving no one and no place behind. Zvimba district is one of the districts that previously was left behind, but since the advent of the second republic, we have seen that we are now being included in the development of this country. So, we are happy that people have participated, they are being involved.

“These initiatives will surely improve their livelihoods. That will help achieving Vision 2030, where, as a country, we aim to be an upper-middle-income society by 2030,” she said.

Dinha promised to roll out the training programme across all wards in her constituency highlighting its importance in tackling drug abuse and gender-based violence among young people.

“Empowerment initiatives remain critical in ensuring the development of our communities. We have been engaging with Hon. Tongai Mnangagwa and Tonganyika Trust to equip our people with skills because it is very important given the threats of drug and substance abuse among our youths and gender-based violence in communities. Now that they have received this training, some of them will be able to take care of their families and start small businesses,” she added.

The Tonganyika Trust, founded by Deputy Tourism Minister and Hunyani legislator Tongai Mnangagwa, is spearheading similar community initiatives across the country.