Southlea Park Woman Nabbed With 44kg of Dagga

By Judith Nyuke

A 39-year-old woman appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court after being found in possession of 44 kg of marijuana in Southlea Park, Harare.

Evelyn Mateta appeared before Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe on charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. She was remanded in custody after being denied bail.

According to State prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri, CID Drugs and Narcotics detectives received a tip on August 7, 2025 that Mateta was dealing dangerous drugs and using the Southlea Park stretch of the Harare-Masvingo highway as a transit route.

Based on the information they received, detectives went to the location and conducted surveillance.

At approximately 4:00 AM on August 8, 2025, they saw the accused sitting on two white sacks at the Southlea Park turn-off along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

The Detectives reporyedly approached Mateta and identified themselves before requesting to carry out searches on her luggage.

A search was then carried out by opening Mateta’s two sacks leading to the seizure of 89 vacuum sealed transparent packets of dagga weighing approximately 44 kilograms leading to her arrest.

The seized dagga has a street value of US$4 400-00.