State Withdraws Charges Against Police Officer Accused Of Insulting ED

After spending more than one year under prosecution on charges of undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa, Milton Murairwa, a police officer is now a free man as prosecutors withdrew charges against him before plea.

The 32 year old Murairwa was arrested in July 2020 and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Code after he allegedly posted a message which reads “ED ne Team yake Must GO” on a WhatsApp group for Mbare police members stationed at Mbare Police Camp.

Prosecutors told Harare Magistrate Denis Mangosi that Murairwa publicly and unlawfully intended to engender feelings of hostility to 46 members who are on the Mbare Family WhatsApp group against President Mnangagwa by posting such a message on a social media platform.