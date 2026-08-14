Kombi Driver Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Dangerous Driving, Banned From Driving for Life

A 24-year-old commuter omnibus driver has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and banned from driving for life after repeatedly refusing to stop for police during a series of traffic violations in Harare.

Farai Wireless was convicted of four counts of contravening Zimbabwe’s Traffic Act and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, according to court proceedings.

Harare magistrate Appolonia Marutya handed down a 30-month effective prison sentence and imposed a lifetime driving ban.

The case centred on a series of encounters between Wireless and police officers on July 5 and 6.

Prosecutor Farirai Makuyana told the court that police officer Kudzai Hapaguti was conducting traffic patrols on Chiremba Road on July 5 when he spotted Wireless driving a Toyota Hiace.

The officer signalled the driver to stop at a railway crossing, but Wireless allegedly ignored the order and drove away.

The following day, Hapaguti and another officer, Bauleni, encountered the same vehicle at the intersection of Simon Muzenda Street, formerly Fourth Street, and Robert Mugabe Road.

Again, Wireless allegedly ignored a police signal to stop and drove through a red traffic light.

What followed was a pursuit through central Harare, with prosecutors alleging that Wireless continued driving despite repeated instructions to pull over.

According to the court, he drove against the one-way traffic system along ED Mnangagwa Way toward Nelson Mandela Avenue before making a U-turn and travelling in the opposite direction.

He allegedly ran another red light at the intersection with Robert Mugabe Road before continuing toward Rhodesville, Cranborne and Msasa Park.

The pursuit ended after police contacted the owner of the commuter omnibus, who instructed Wireless to stop. He was subsequently arrested.

A search following his arrest allegedly uncovered a sachet of dagga and Rizla papers.

Wireless was taken to Harare Central Police Station, where he was detained.

The sentence comes as Zimbabwe continues to confront concerns over dangerous driving and road safety, particularly involving public transport operators. The case highlights the potentially serious consequences for drivers who disregard police instructions and traffic regulations.