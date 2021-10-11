ZANU PF, Mwonzora Afraid Of Elections: Molokele

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC Alliance) deputy treasurer Daniel Molokele yesterday branded a splinter faction led by Manicaland Senator, Douglas Mwonzora as an unelectable bonded opposition supping with a scared ZANU PF.

In his scathing remarks, Molokele told party supporters during the belated International Widows Day in Makoni Central that 2023 elections would be a daunting task for ZANU-PF and Mwonzora’s faction.

“They are afraid of the 2023 elections because they will not even get eleven votes even just to form a soccer team for their candidates.

“In the previous elections one of their candidates only managed to get just nine votes. What we need to do as the people of Makoni Central, the people of Manicaland province and citizens of Zimbabwe is to converge,” he said.

Party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, has already revealed the party’s push to lure at least two million rural voters, in an ambitious mobilization drive that feeds into the overall six million votes target.

“The MDC Alliance has set a goal to secure six million votes in the next election and we have targeted that at least a third of these votes must emerge from our rural vote,” says Mahere.

Vice President Linnette Karenyi Kore, who also attended the event said donations made to beneficiaries represented a ‘social gesture to the less privileged widowed women’ who are faced with serious economic challenges caused by ‘misgovernance and corruption.’

In a statement to mark the International Widows Day, Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said over 258 million widows across the world face acute financial vulnerability “with serious consequences that range from food insecurity to increased susceptibility to human trafficking.”

This year’s IWD was commemorated under the theme, ‘Invisible Women, Invisible Problems ’in light of widows across the world battling four critical issues of poverty, violence, health and conflict-related situations.