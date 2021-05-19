Tecno Spark 7 Launched In Zim

Tecno Mobile-Zimbabwe today launched the Spark 7 series following its official unveiling in India and Nigeria early last month.

The series comes in two Spark models, the Spark 7 and Spark 7P with futuristic features and a smooth metallic feel.

The Spark 7P models will be launched in Harare beginning on next month, Nic Tao, Tecno Mobile brand manager for Zimbabwe told stakeholders at the launch.

The series, -both models, come in four distinctive colours; alps blue, spruce green, magnet black and summer mojito.

The Spark 7P is the advanced of the two series, with faster CPU, larger display and better camera setup, although the Spark 7 offers larger battery of 6000mAh against the 5000mAh unit on the 7P-model.

The Spark 7P has 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) display that has a resolution of 720 x 1640 Pixels while the Spark 7 comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display, a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Running on Android 11, Tecno Spark 7 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM.

An interesting feature on this latest series is that it gives the user confidentiality and privacy when typing in public by allowing them to dim the entire screen while only highlighting the keyboard.

Its camera upgrade now captures a much brighter picture at night.

“Key selling point for the cameras; the night is charming in light. We have upgraded the super night algorithm. We upgraded sensor, its area is larger 25 percent than the previous generation,” said Tao.

The Spark 7- currently costs between US$ 135 and US$ 140 locally while the Spark 7P to be unveiled in Zimbabwe in about two weeks’ time will range between US$ 150 and US$ 160.

Since it runs on Andriod 11, it possesses the anti-theft feature which makes it more difficult for anyone else to use or sell the device if the user lose it.

The Tecno Mobile brand is rapidly growing globally, mainly in emerging economies, with pan-african magazine, African Business ranking it 5th on Africa’s best brands last year.