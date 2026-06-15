The List Awards 2026 Opens Search for Southern Africa and East Africa’s Unsung Changemakers

The search for some of Africa’s most impactful but often overlooked community leaders officially began on Monday as The List Awards opened nominations for its 2026 edition across Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and East Africa.

Positioning itself as more than a conventional awards programme, The List Awards says it aims to celebrate the African philosophy of Hunhu/Ubuntu by recognising individuals whose leadership, innovation and service are creating lasting change in their communities.

Organisers are calling on communities, institutions and members of the public to nominate individuals who have demonstrated at least five years of measurable impact in their respective fields.

The awards, founded by Identities Media Holdings, seek to shine a spotlight on people whose contributions frequently go unnoticed despite their significant influence on social progress.

“Behind every thriving community is someone whose name may never make the headlines, yet whose contribution changes lives,” said Pastor Philani Nyatsanza, board chairperson of The List Awards.

“The List Awards were created to honour these individuals — the quiet leaders, the innovators, the community builders and the champions of humanity whose impact deserves recognition.”

The initiative comes at a time when public visibility and social media prominence are increasingly equated with influence, a trend organisers say often overshadows meaningful, long-term community work.

Instead, the awards focus on sustained impact — recognising individuals whose efforts have strengthened communities, advanced social development and inspired others.

Since its inception, The List Awards has expanded beyond recognition ceremonies to include financial rewards and other forms of support for winners, reflecting its broader goal of amplifying and investing in changemakers.

Organisers say the programme is guided by independent governance structures, including a board of advisors, selection committees, juries and adjudication processes designed to ensure transparency, integrity and credibility.

The 2026 edition will honour individuals across a wide range of categories, including business, humanitarian work, social impact, youth development, poverty alleviation, climate and environmental action, human rights, sports, entertainment, and storytelling and journalism.

Regional awards will also recognise outstanding changemakers from Southern Africa and East Africa.

To qualify, nominees must be at least 18 years old and demonstrate a minimum of five years of verifiable impact, service or leadership within their communities or professional sectors.

There is no fee to enter, and both self-nominations and third-party nominations are permitted.

Nominations opened on June 15 and will close on July 26.

Organisers say the awards are intended to cultivate a culture of appreciation and elevate the stories of individuals whose work is helping shape a more just, compassionate and prosperous Africa.

For many of those quietly transforming lives away from the spotlight, The List Awards may offer something more valuable than recognition alone: validation that their work matters.

Because, as organisers put it, behind every thriving community is someone whose contribution should never go unnoticed.