Bindura’s Botha Mine Shut Down Over Violence and Safety Failures

Mining operations at Botha Mine in Bindura have been halted after authorities raised alarm over rising violence, illegal mining and a collapse of safety standards at key gold sites.

In a suspension order dated April 8, Provincial Mining Engineer E. T. Gota announced the immediate shutdown of activities at Botha Mine.

The move, made under Zimbabwe’s Mining (Management and Safety) Regulations follows what officials describe as a dangerous escalation of conditions on the ground.

“Conditions at these operations pose immediate and unacceptable risks to life, health and safety,” Gota said in the directive.

The decision, Gota said was triggered by an increase in violent incidents including shootings, assaults and intimidation which have created a volatile working environment.

The presence of illegal miners and unauthorised individuals has further worsened the situation leading to a breakdown in operational control.

“The escalation of violence… has created hazardous working conditions and direct risk to personnel and the public,” Gota noted.

The suspension order also points to widespread failures in safety management including lack of supervision, poor enforcement of protective measures and non-compliance with occupational health standards.

Inspectors were reportedly unable to safely access parts of the site raising concerns over obstruction of regulatory oversight.

The Ministry also flagged inadequate accident reporting systems warning that poor documentation of incidents undermines efforts to manage risks.

Under the directive, all mining and related activities must cease immediately with sites cleared of workers, machinery and processing operations.

Mine operators have been ordered to submit daily registers of authorised personnel to be monitored at entry points.

Before operations can resume, mine management must meet strict conditions including restoring order, eliminating violence and re-establishing full managerial control.

The ministry is also demanding the enforcement of personal protective equipment (PPE), improved safety procedures and proper reporting of all incidents.

Workers must undergo medical examinations while adequate sanitation facilities must be put in place.

“No operations shall resume without written authorization from this office,” Gota said.

Gota urged mine operators to act swiftly warning that the situation poses serious risks not only to workers but also to property and regulatory integrity.

“You are directed to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves,” he said.