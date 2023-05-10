fbpx
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
21 African Countries Back Zimbabwe’s Commonwealth Return

Zimbabwe has received support from all the 21 African members of the Commonwealth for its return to the 54-nation grouping, according to Zimbabwe’s information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland during his recent London visit for the coronation of King Charles III.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Mutsvangwa said, “Baroness Scotland indicated that 21 African members of the Commonwealth were supportive of Zimbabwe’s re-admittance into the grouping.”

Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth in 2003 after being suspended for breaching the Harare Declaration. Since then, the Commonwealth has played a major part in trying to end the political impasse and return Zimbabwe to a state of normality.

After taking over from Mugabe following the 2017 coup, Mnangagwa sought re-admission to the group as part of a so-called ‘engagement and re-engagement policy with Western countries.

The process has however dragged on with little apparent progress since Zimbabwe submitted its reapplication bid in 2018.

Last year, a Commonwealth delegation led by the organization’s Assistant Secretary-General, Professor Luis Franceschi, visited Zimbabwe and acknowledged that Harare had made progress in laying the groundwork for its return.

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

