Tradition Meets Modern Advocacy in #MweneweBhawa Campaign

Efforts to end child marriages and teenage pregnancies in Chipinge are gathering pace, with local traditional leaders taking a bold stand under the #MweneweBhawa campaign a grassroots movement spearheaded by Vemuganga Community Radio in partnership with the National Aids Council (NAC).

The campaign, whose name loosely translates to “Owner of the Bar,” has become a rallying point for the district’s eight chiefs Mahenye, Mupungu, Garahwa, Musikavanhu, Mutema, Gwenzi, Mapungwana and Ngungunyana who have pledged to uphold Ndau cultural values and protect young girls from early marriages and exploitation.

As custodians of community values, the chiefs have reached a groundbreaking consensus to introduce strict penalties for families that marry off minors and for business owners who fail to protect children in their establishments.

The resolutions, announced by Chief Garahwa’s secretary also call for the promotion of modest dressing and family-oriented values a reflection of the community belief that it takes a village to raise a child.

“The traditional leadership has a duty to safeguard our children. Culture should be a shield, not a weapon. We must use our values to protect, educate, and uplift,” said Chief Garahwa.

However, campaign organisers warn that the success of these resolutions depends on joint implementation by all relevant stakeholders.

Without strong coordination, the declarations risk remaining symbolic.

The NAC has urged collaboration among ministries such as Health and Child Care and Women Affairs as well as civil society groups and educational institutions to ensure the campaign’s sustainability.

Advocates say legal frameworks must reinforce traditional authority to guarantee accountability and consistency.

Community stations Vemuganga FM and Ndau FM have become powerful tools in this fight, using local languages to promote awareness and monitor progress.

Their programmes provide a space for dialogue ensuring the campaign remains community driven and inclusive.

The initiative has not been without controversy.

Some critics argue that the dress code restrictions infringe on personal freedoms.

Yet supporters including the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) insist the measures aim to protect children and restore cultural dignity.

Balancing traditional norms with modern rights remains a delicate task.

But as the #MweneweBhawa campaign gains momentum, Chipinge’s leaders are proving that cultural revival and youth protection can go hand in hand if communities stand together for the next generation.