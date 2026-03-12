SADC Lawyers Condemn Assault on Prof. Madhuku

The SADC Lawyers’ Association has condemned the reported assault on constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku calling for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the regional legal body said it had received with “deep concern” reports of the violent attack on Professor Madhuku and his colleagues on 1 March 2026 in Harare.

The association said it stood in full solidarity with the Law Society of Zimbabwe which had earlier raised alarm over the incident.

“As the regional body representing law societies and bar associations across the Southern African Development Community, SADC-LA stands in full solidarity with the Law Society of Zimbabwe and unequivocally condemns the reported attack,” the organisation said.

It warned that violence against members of the legal profession, civil society actors and citizens involved in lawful constitutional processes undermines the rule of law and democratic values in the region.

The association noted that Prof. Madhuku, a senior member of the legal profession and respected academic was reportedly assaulted alongside colleagues from the National Constitutional Assembly while taking part in activities linked to public debate on the proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill.

According to the statement, the issue is currently part of ongoing legal and public processes including a constitutionally mandated consultation period following the gazetting of the proposed amendments.

The lawyers’ body said differing views on constitutional reform are both legitimate and inevitable in democratic societies.

“The rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and participation in public affairs are foundational principles recognised in national constitutions across the SADC region,” the statement said.

It warned that violence and intimidation during constitutional debates could erode public trust and weaken democratic governance.

The association called on Zimbabwean authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the assault and to hold those responsible accountable.

It also urged the protection of all citizens including legal practitioners and civil society actors during the ongoing constitutional consultation process.

In addition, the organisation said authorities must ensure equal protection and benefit of the law without discrimination based on political opinion or affiliation.

The regional body further appealed to all stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold tolerance and dialogue during the constitutional reform debate.

“Constitutional reform processes must be conducted in an environment that guarantees safety, openness and meaningful public participation,” the statement said.