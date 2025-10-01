Tshabangu Airlifted to India for Medical Treatment

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu has reportedly been flown to India for medical treatment amid claims he is battling colon cancer.

A source close to the matter told this publication that Tshabangu was airlifted two weeks ago and is currently undergoing treatment.

Tshabangu’s health has been the subject of speculation since October 2024 when he was admitted to intensive care in Switzerland after falling ill while attending the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

He had travelled there to represent Zimbabwe alongside Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

However, CCC parliamentary chief whip Charles Moyo dismissed the reports insisting that Tshabangu is simply “on holiday.”

Moyo did not disclose the duration of the break or confirm his whereabouts.

The source maintained that Tshabangu has been struggling with colon cancer for some time.

Tshabangu rose to prominence in October 2023 when he declared himself the CCC’s interim secretary general.

He later initiated a series of controversial recalls of MPs and Councilors arguing they were no longer party members, a move that reshaped the opposition’s presence in Parliament.