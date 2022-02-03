fbpx

Two Health Officials In Court For Extortion

By Shorai Murwira

Two Ministry of Health and Child Care officials yesterday appeared before the Harare magistrates court facing charges of criminal abuse of office after they connived to fleece an unsuspecting nurse that they could arrange recommendations for her to secure employment outside the country.

Principal executive assistant to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child care, Abigirl Maregere (55) and another nurse aged 38  appeared in court this Wednesday accused of extortion.

It is the state‘s case that the duo convinced another nurse that they could facilitate a recommendation letter for her to work outside the country before asking her to pay US$1000 for the service.

It is also alleged that the complainant alerted law enforcement agents who set a trap for the accused persons to be arrested.

Bail ruling has been set for today.

