Civic Society Organizations Condemn Mutsvangwa’s Remarks

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a prominent umbrella organization for civil society groups, has voiced strong condemnation over recent remarks by ruling Zanu PF national spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters on August 19, 2024, Ambassador Mutsvangwa revealed that his party plans to engage the judiciary and the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate the release of an estimated 160 activists currently held in detention.

The detainees, many of whom were arrested ahead of the SADC summit, have been at the center of growing concern both locally and internationally.

In a statement, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) expressed deep concern over the situation, highlighting the implications of Mutsvangwa’s comments.

“It is important to note that previously the Zimbabwean government had ignored calls from local, regional, and international bodies, including the United Nations (UN), to desist from rights violations and release the detained activists. Ambassador Mutsvangwa’s sentiments confirm the sad reality that the capture of the judiciary and weaponization of the law in Zimbabwe is the new order,” the Coalition said.

The Coalition further condemned what it sees as a broader erosion of democratic principles in the country, pointing to what it describes as a systematic effort by the government to entrench political power through unconstitutional means.

“The state has apparently suspended the Constitution as it moves to entrench political power and move the country towards a one-party state. Consequently, we continue to witness the persecution of opposition and human rights activists through arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, abductions, and torture,” the statement continued.

The Coalition’s described the development as unfortunate given that the country is the incoming chair of SADC.

“This is quite an unfortunate development not only for Zimbabwe but for the SADC region. It is made worse by the fact that Zimbabwe is chairing the SADC bloc and yet completely disregarding the regional bloc’s guidelines on democracy and governance. We demand that the government of Zimbabwe upholds citizens’ fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution and desist from authoritarian tendencies that violate the tenets of democracy.” the Coalition said

