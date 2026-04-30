Prevail Group Drives Rural Economic Revival

In the drought-prone expanses of Mberengwa District, a quiet economic revolution is taking root near Masume Shops, where a community-driven Village Business Unit (VBU) is rapidly transforming subsistence farmers into commercial players.

The initiative, which focuses on aggregation, value addition, and market linkages is pulling dozens of households out of poverty and creating a buffer against the perennial food insecurity that has long defined the region.

At the heart of this transformation is the strategic facilitation by the Prevail Group, operating under the mantra of turning rural outposts into sustainable economic hubs.

Godfrey Tipedze, the Prevail Group’s Team Leader for the Midlands Province, revealed that the impact near Masume has been nothing short of remarkable. In an interview on the sidelines of a field assessment, Tipedze stated that the unit has successfully shifted the local mindset from handouts to enterprise.

“The figures and the general mood in the community speak for themselves. We are witnessing a paradigm shift where villagers are no longer just looking at the next rain season to feed themselves, but are actively engaging in the market. Many households are benefiting from the initiative through consistent income streams,” Tipedze said.

The VBU model operates as a central aggregation point where smallholder farmers—many of whom cultivate less than a hectare—pool their horticultural produce and small grains.

The Prevail Group’s intervention provides technical agronomic support, connecting these farmers to formal markets that they could not access individually. Tipedze noted that the proximity to Masume Shops provides a ready logistical advantage, bridging the last mile between the producer and the consumer.

For years, the area surrounding Masume Shops was characterized by wilting crops and economic despondency, a classic symptom of Zimbabwe’s changing climate patterns. Today, the VBU has introduced water-efficient techniques and drought-resistant crop varieties, feeding a steady supply of tomatoes, onions, and leafy greens into the local value chain.

Tipedze emphasized that the success of the unit is measured not just in tonnage harvested but in the social indicators shifting within the community. “When we say households are benefiting, we mean children are consistently going to school because parents can pay fees. We mean rural women are gaining financial autonomy. The income generated here circulates directly back into the local economy at Masume Shops, creating a multiplier effect that didn’t exist before,” Tipedze explained.

The Midlands Team Leader acknowledged that while liquidity and infrastructure remain hurdles, the Villlage Business Unit model is scalable. He confirmed that the Prevail Group is leveraging the Masume success story to roll out similar interventions across the province, treating each business unit as a franchise for rural industrialization.

As the sun sets over the Zvishavane-Mberengwa road, the activity near Masume Shops increases—a bustle of sorting, grading, and loading produce. It is a sight that signals a new dawn for a community long defined by hardship, now redefined by trade.