UK Govt Supports Zim COVID-19 Fight

The United Kingdom says it will continue to support Zimbabwe during the coronavirus outbreak period as part of strengthening existing relations between the two governments.

In a recent interview on Capitalk FM, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson said the recent USD$43.6 million donation announced by her government will further help Zimbabwe in its fights against the disease which continues to spread worldwide.

“We have Just announced nearly USD$44 million which makes us the biggest contributor to the COVID-19 response here in Zimbabwe which we are really proud of and I think it shows just how important relations between the British and Zimbabwean people.

“The money is going to go on a range of things. Firstly it will be reducing the spread of the virus, investment in water and sanitation, broadcast messages and tracking the disease,” Robinson said.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to source funds to fight the virus as most health facilities which are incapacitated to deal with the deadly virus.

Frontline workers have also been affected as they lack personal protective equipment which puts them at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

However, Robinson said part of the donation will also be channeled towards purchasing supplies to help the workers as well as the most vulnerable members in both urban and rural communities.

“Secondly it is going to help Zimbabwe treat COVID-19 with much needed medical supplies and support to help the frontline workers and it will support the most vulnerable, whether its protecting children or getting food aid in cash to over one million people in rural and urban areas,” Robinson said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Sunday revealed that his government was overwhelmed by the virus as funding remains a big challenge.

To date, Zimbabwe has 25 cases, three of which have died while two have recovered but the government says it is not taking chances as it recently extended the initial 21 day lockdown by a further 14 days.