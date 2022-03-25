UN Calls For Peace Ahead Of By-election

The United Nations Zimbabwe Friday called for peace and inclusion as Zimbabwe heads for a highly anticipated by-election tomorrow.

The elections have already been marred with violent scenes and repression of the larger opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

the opposition movement has had to rely on the courts after Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) banned the majority of its rally, in some cases prompting ugly violent scenes.

However, the UN said there should restraint and peace.

“Peaceful coexistence is critical for inclusive development in #Zimbabwe. Tomorrow, as 28 Constituencies & 105 Local Authorities participate in by-elections, @EdwardKallon #UN Chief calls on everyone to exercise their democratic rights, ensure a peaceful & inclusive election #SDG16,” the UN tweeted.