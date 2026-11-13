Unlicensed Motorist Kills Six-Year-Old Girl in Harare Road Crash

By Tadiwa Jonhera

A six-year-old girl has died while another child is receiving hospital treatment after they were struck by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed motorist in Hopely, Harare.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, at approximately 11pm along Forbes Road, opposite Paok Tuckshops.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the two girls, aged six and eight, were attempting to cross the road when they were hit by a Nissan Sentra travelling along the route.

Both children sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical attention.

However, the six-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries upon admission, while the eight-year-old was admitted for further treatment.

In a statement confirming the incident, the ZRP said the vehicle was being driven by an unlicensed motorist.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Forbes Road, opposite Paok Tuckshops in Hopely, Harare, on 10/11/26 at approximately 2300 hours,” the police said.