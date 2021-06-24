Use Budget Surplus To Procure Vaccines, Govt Urged

A local political think tank organisation, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) has called on Government to make use of the budget surplus to procure adequate COVID-19 vaccines.

In a Public Health Access Monitoring Report for the month of June, ZDI says the increase in COVID-19 cases between May 31 and June 22, 2021 called for an urgent need to procure more vaccines.

“By 22 June 2021, the country had recorded a total of forty two thousand seven hundred and fourteen infections, signaling a 9.6 % increase in confirmed cases between 31 May 2021 and 22 June 2021. During the same period, Covid-19 deaths increased by 5.9 % from 1 596 (31 May 2021) to 1 691 (22 June 2021). These figures signal the continued threat of Covid19 to human existence and therefore calls for government urgency in the procurement of vaccines.

“In the context of a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country, the government appears to be moving with a very low speed in the procurement of more additional vaccines. With the few vaccines available, their accessibility by the marginalized communities is a challenge as the situation on the ground suggests the centralization of the vaccine deployment and roll out plan,” ZDI noted in the Report.

The political think tank called for the Government and Civic Society organisations to lead the charge for the procurement of vaccines.

“Cognizant of the significance of having a robust healthcare delivery system, the ZDI in line with its aim to advance democracy, development, good governance and human rights in Zimbabwe recommends the following; Government of Zimbabwe immediately make use of the declared ‘budget surplus of $9.8bn’ to procure adequate Covid-19 vaccines that meet the demand emanating from a situation of a spike in the pandemic’s infections this winter season.

“Ensure rule of law and uniformity in the enforcement of the revised Covid-19 containment measures announced on 12 June 2021. Civil Society; initiate and lead advocacy charge on Covid-19 vaccine availability and accessibility in different geographical locations in Zimbabwe and pushing the government to fulfil its human rights obligations.

“Provision of necessary guidance on the protection and promotion of human rights particularly access to health-care services, monitoring and tracking compliance. Demanding more transparency and accountability in the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to build a fairer, more just and more rights respecting pandemic fight,” added ZDI.