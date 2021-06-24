Macheso’s Daughter Set to Release Second Single

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso’s daughter, Stacey will be releasing her second single titled “Amai” tomorrow.

The song is a follow up to her debut single “Ingozi” which enjoyed great reception since its release in July last year and is currently sitting on over 99 000 YouTube views.

In a brief statement released on her father’s Facebook page, Stacey said “Amai” seeks to soften mothers’ heart.

“After the successful release of her first single Ingozi, Stacey Macheso is set to release her second single titled Amai. A song aimed at softening the hearts of mothers so their children may be showered with blessings. Keep an eye out for the single Amai to be released on Friday 25th June 2021 on Mr A.Macheso’s YouTube account‼️Stay Tuned,” reads the statement.

Stacey, a Form 4 student, fuses soul with Afro-pop elements to come up with an appealing blend of urban contemporary music.