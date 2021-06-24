fbpx

Macheso’s Daughter Set to Release Second Single

Entertainment
By Lemuel chekai

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso’s daughter, Stacey will be releasing her second single titled “Amai” tomorrow.

The song is a follow up to her debut single “Ingozi” which enjoyed great reception since its release in July last year and is currently sitting on over 99 000 YouTube views.

In a brief statement released on her father’s Facebook page, Stacey said “Amai” seeks to soften mothers’ heart.

“After the successful release of her first single Ingozi, Stacey Macheso is set to release her second single titled Amai. A song aimed at softening the hearts of mothers so their children may be showered with blessings. Keep an eye out for the single Amai to be released on Friday 25th June 2021 on Mr A.Macheso’s YouTube account‼️Stay Tuned,” reads the statement.

Stacey, a Form 4 student, fuses soul with Afro-pop elements to come up with an appealing blend of urban contemporary music.

Lemuel chekai 695 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment
More Stories

Enzo Ishall, Holy 10 Crossfire Sucks In Chamisa, Passion…

Mnangagwa Declares War On Drugs And Gun Violence

Zim’s Canada-based Artist Serenades Victims Of Abuse…

1 of 377
You cannot copy content of this page