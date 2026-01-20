Mbuya Nehanda Maternal Hospital Set for Independence Day Opening

By Lemuel Chekai

Government has confirmed that the newly refurbished Mbuya Nehanda Maternal Hospital at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will officially reopen on Zimbabwe’s forthcoming Independence Day, marking a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing health sector transformation.

Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga made the announcement during a tour of Parirenyatwa yesterday where he also revealed that upgraded nurses’ hostels at the institution are scheduled to open on February 14.

“The Mbuya Nehanda Maternal Hospital will be opened on Independence Day,” Guvamatanga said, highlighting government’s commitment to restoring critical health infrastructure.

The update came as Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora confirmed the procurement of new state-of-the-art cancer radiotherapy machines which are expected to significantly strengthen Zimbabwe’s oncology services.

“The machines are already in Durban,” Dr Mombeshora said adding that a government technical team had earlier this month carried out pre-delivery inspections at the manufacturer’s facility.

The two radiotherapy machines, acquired using a US$30 million allocation from the sugar tax, will be installed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare and Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Renovations at Parirenyatwa, including the construction and upgrading of the Mbuya Nehanda Maternal Hospital are being undertaken by Prevail International Group under a broader national hospital refurbishment programme aimed at improving service delivery across public health institutions.

Beyond the new installations, Dr Mombeshora outlined plans to decentralise cancer treatment services.

Functional older radiotherapy machines currently in Harare and Bulawayo will be relocated to establish new cancer treatment centres in Gweru and either Masvingo or Chinhoyi.

The move is expected to double the country’s public radiotherapy capacity improving access to life-saving cancer treatment and reducing the burden on patients who currently travel long distances for care.

The developments signal renewed momentum in government’s efforts to modernise health facilities, expand specialist services and improve working and living conditions for healthcare workers.