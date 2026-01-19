NetOne and Youth Ministry Strike Deal to Boost Digital Access for Youth

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

State-owned mobile network operator NetOne Cellular has signed an implementation agreement with the Ministry of Youth in a move aimed at accelerating the rollout of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) with a focus on youth employment and digital inclusion.

The partnership is designed to translate government policy into practical action aligning state enterprises with national development priorities under what authorities describe as a “whole-of-government approach”.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Raphael Mushanawani said the agreement marked a shift from planning to delivery.

“As NetOne, we are responding to the President’s ‘brick-by-brick’ call. Today, we are laying our own brick towards making Vision 2030 a reality,” he said.

The initiative seeks to expand affordable connectivity across the country while creating income-generating opportunities for young people through agency models, distribution networks and skills development programmes.

Mushanawani said the programme would also strengthen financial inclusion by integrating mobile financial services, merchant platforms and remittance solutions alongside digital and financial literacy training.

As part of the agreement, vocational training centres and youth hubs will be digitised with pilot projects aimed at matching technology solutions to community needs.

The goal is to improve service delivery and transform these centres into local innovation and economic growth hubs.

NetOne says the programme is expected to create employment by recruiting, training and deploying thousands of young agents and vendors into formal value chains shifting them from job seekers to job creators.

“This initiative aligns with the national vision of inclusive growth, innovation-led development, and leaving no one and no place behind,” Mushanawani said adding that the company would prioritise accountability, measurable impact and continuous performance monitoring.

The partnership forms part of wider efforts by the government to use digital technology as a driver of youth empowerment, economic resilience and sustainable national development placing young people at the centre of the country’s digital transformation.