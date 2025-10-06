Former Footballers Arrested in $75k Drug Bust on Kwekwe Highway

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two soccer players and another man in two separate incidents involving large quantities of cannabis.

The ZRP confirmed the arrest of Tumai Matsika, also known as Abas Amidu (29), and Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga (41) after they were found with 750 kilograms of dagga valued at US$75,000.

The pair were intercepted along the Kwekwe–Kadoma Highway on 3 October 2025 driving a silver Honda Shuttle (registration AGP 6776) loaded with the drugs.

Mhlanga is a former Dynamos and Railstars left back while Amidu turned out for Caps United and Black Mambas and also played in South Africa and Egypt.

Police said the consignment was believed to be destined for Harare.

In a separate incident, police in Bulawayo arrested Prosper Mphofu (48) at the Trabablas Interchange after he allegedly received a parcel containing 60 kilograms of dagga worth US$6,000 from an unidentified vehicle.

Both cases are under investigation and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.