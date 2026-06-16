Zvimba South MP Malinganiso Harnesses Sport for Social Change

The third edition of an annual soccer and netball tournament in Zvimba South kicked off with organisers using sport as a platform to fight drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies in local communities.

The tournament, the brainchild of Zvimba South legislator Taurai Dexter Malinganiso has grown into a major community event bringing together young people, families and community leaders in a bid to address some of the social challenges affecting the area.

Speaking during the tournament, Malinganiso said the initiative was established to harness the power of sport to educate and empower young people while promoting positive social values.

“This tournament is more than just a sporting event. It is a platform for raising awareness about the dangers of drug and substance abuse, which continue to destroy the future of many young people. We also want to address the growing concerns of drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies in our communities,” he said.

The legislator said sport has the ability to unite communities and provide young people with constructive activities that keep them away from harmful behaviours.

“When young people are engaged in sport, they are less likely to fall into drugs and other social vices. Through this tournament, we are creating opportunities for them to interact, learn and make positive life choices,” Malinganiso said.

He added that the competition also seeks to encourage community dialogue on issues affecting women and girls while promoting respect and equality.

Event coordinator Yolanda Chihota said the tournament had become an important platform for advocating for the protection and empowerment of women.

“Women and girls continue to face numerous challenges including gender-based violence and early pregnancies. Through this event, we are not only celebrating sporting talent but also educating communities about the need to protect women and create safe environments where girls can realise their full potential,” she said.

Chihota said sport can play a critical role in changing attitudes and encouraging communities to confront harmful practices that place women and girls at risk.

“These conversations are important because they help communities understand that protecting women and girls is everyone’s responsibility,” she added.

Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva who was Guest of honour praised the organisers for using sport as a vehicle for social transformation, saying similar initiatives had produced positive results in communities across the country.

“Such tournaments have helped communities to curb social ills by bringing people together and giving young people a sense of purpose and belonging. When communities unite around sport, they also create platforms for education, mentorship and positive change,” he said.

Mananzva pledged support for the initiative and revealed that plans were underway for an even bigger sporting event in the near future.

“This is only the beginning. We are coming back with an even bigger tournament that will involve more communities and provide greater opportunities for our young people,” he said.

The annual tournament has steadily grown since its inception and now attracts participation more than thirty teams across Zvimba South.

Community leaders and residents attending the event expressed hope that the initiative would continue to inspire young people, strengthen community cohesion and contribute to the fight against drug abuse, gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies.