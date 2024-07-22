Higherlife Foundation Donates $240,000 in Maternity Equipment to Zimbabwe Hospitals

In a significant boost to Zimbabwe’s maternal and neonatal health services, the Higherlife Foundation has donated essential equipment valued at $240,000 to three of the country’s major hospitals.

This contribution which is aimed to enhance the quality of care for mothers and newborns were extended to Sally Mugabe Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, and Mpilo Central Hospital.

The donation includes continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, suction machines, monitors, jaundice meters, and phototherapy machines. These tools are crucial for addressing common complications that can arise during childbirth and the neonatal period.

The selected hospitals were prioritized due to their high delivery rates, specialist staff availability, and existing supporting infrastructure.

The equipment is expected to make a tangible impact, as many newborn deaths occur during the first week of life, primarily due to preterm birth, birth asphyxia, and neonatal sepsis.

For mothers, delays in receiving adequate care after reaching a health facility are a major contributor to the country’s maternal mortality rate, with postpartum hemorrhage, eclampsia, and sepsis being the leading causes.

Higherlife Foundation Country Director, Philani Nyatsanza said the organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Government of Zimbabwe to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes in the country.

“Since 2020, Higherlife Foundation has grown our focus and efforts in maternal health by training doctors and nurses, funding equipment and maintaining it. This donation is a continuation of this effort,” Nyatsanza said.

Zimbabwe continues to make progress towards improving services to expectant mothers and babies. According to the 2022 census, the maternal mortality ratio is estimated to be 362 per 100,000 live births and under-five mortality sits at 39.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Both figures have been falling since 2019. More still needs to be done if Zimbabwe is to meet sustainable development goals for maternal and neonatal mortalities at 70 per 100,000 live births and 12 per 1,000 live births.

The improvement of maternal health services should be a shared responsibility between Government, private sector and non-profit organisations.

Since 2020, Higherlife Foundation has funded delivery of emergency obstetric training to almost 4,600 clinical and non-clinical maternity staff in 16 hospitals across the country, with a further 1,500 set to be trained this year.

The organisation has also placed equipment in maternity wards in 16 hospitals, which it maintains to date.

