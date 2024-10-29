ZESN Calls for Urgent Political Party Regulation in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) says there is urgent need for legislation to regulate political parties in the country, arguing that such regulation is critical to strengthening democratic processes and curbing election-related conflicts.

In its position paper, ZESN points out that while the country’s political system supports a multi-party democracy, the absence of a clear regulatory framework has led to accountability issues, conflicts, and inefficiencies within the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and other electoral bodies.

“Political parties are vital to Zimbabwe’s democracy, yet their operational practices remain unchecked,” ZESN said.

The network says the lack of formal registration and operational guidelines means many parties appear only during election seasons and often operate without clear structures or accountability, creating what ZESN terms a “volatile and fragmented party system.”

Currently, ZESN says the Political Parties (Finance) Act provides limited financial oversight but does not extend to comprehensive governance or accountability measures.

The network argues that the loophole contributes to public funds being disbursed without sufficient regulatory control.

“It is concerning that entities which receive public funds are not held accountable in the same way as other public institutions,” read the paper.

Drawing from regional examples, ZESN recommends that Zimbabwe establish a political party registry and regulatory body akin to those in Kenya and South Africa.

Both countries, ZESN said have implemented systems that require parties to demonstrate organizational capacity, submit financial reports, and operate under a code of conduct.

“Regulation should ensure parties adhere to transparent financial practices, reducing manipulation and internal conflicts,” ZESN said.

The network also warns that without reform, issues like the recent “recall crusades” within opposition parties may persist.

“The endless recalls and internal disputes underscore a need for structured leadership within parties,” ZESN explains, adding that better-regulated parties would not only streamline election processes but also bolster public trust in democratic institutions.

ZESN urged lawmakers to prioritize legislation that mandates party registration, internal accountability, and the establishment of a regulatory oversight body.

