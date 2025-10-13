Zim A Show Grit to Draw Against MCC in Harare Thriller

By Kudzai Zvaguma

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) continued their Zimbabwe tour with a thrilling three-day encounter against Zimbabwe A at Old Hararians Sports Club, a match that ended in a draw but showcased quality cricket and strong individual performances on both sides.

Zimbabwe A batted first and were dismissed for 192 in 51 overs, with Antum Naqvi anchoring the innings through a composed 68.

The MCC responded confidently, piling up 298 runs in their first innings thanks to fluent half-centuries from Michael Frost (70), Alistair Frost (78) and Simon Fernandes (71), securing a healthy first-innings lead.

In their second innings, Zimbabwe A displayed impressive resolve to avoid defeat, reaching 326 for 8 in 83.3 overs by stumps.

Naqvi was once again the star of the show, crafting a superb 108, supported by Clive Madande (71) and Tinotenda Maposa (74).

The MCC bowlers, led by Michael Frost and Matthew Wareing pressed hard for victory claiming key wickets and maintaining pressure throughout but Zimbabwe A’s lower order stood firm to force the draw.

The match was hailed as a fine display of resilience and skill, with both teams earning praise for their discipline and competitiveness.

Naqvi’s consistency and Maposa’s all-round contribution stood out for the hosts while MCC’s top-order batting and balanced attack ensured an evenly matched contest.

The result leaves cricket fans eager for more action as the MCC’s Zimbabwe tour continues promising more high-quality encounters between local talent and the visiting English club.