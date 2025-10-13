SMEs Praised for Weathering Economic Storms

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has called for broader stakeholder consultation in national policymaking and applauded small businesses for their resilience in the face of economic shocks and climate-related challenges.

Speaking at the official opening of the 15th edition of the SMEs International Expo in Harare last Friday, Mutsvangwa said inclusive governance and gender equality must be at the centre of shaping the country’s economic future.

“The time is gone when governments came up with policies without consulting stakeholders. So when we talk about gender equality and women empowerment, we need to make sure that we involve the women,” she said.

Mutsvangwa commended entrepreneurs for their determination during the COVID-19 pandemic describing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as the backbone of the economy.

“We went through four years of lockdown during COVID, and it was a difficult time for people putting food on the table through SMEs. But you survived it. That’s resilience,” she said.

She noted that SMEs now contribute over 70% of Zimbabwe’s GDP urging commercial banks to extend more support to the sector.

“Commercial banks must take SMEs seriously because that’s where the money is. Those who ignore this sector are losing out,” Mutsvangwa added.

The minister also praised the organisers of the SMEs International Expo for sustaining the event despite financial challenges saying it remains an essential platform for promoting local innovation and trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Reaffirming government’s commitment to an inclusive, sustainable economy, Mutsvangwa said policies would continue to focus on innovation, climate resilience and stakeholder collaboration.

“As government, we remain steadfast in creating an enabling environment where SMEs can flourish, adapt, and contribute meaningfully to a resilient and climate-conscious economy,” she said

Expo Director Delight Makotose said the event continues to bridge the gap between small enterprises, corporates, investors and regulators, fostering growth and sustainability.

“We created this platform because SMEs needed a space to showcase their products and network with banks, regulators, and investors,” said Makotose.

He said this year’s theme, “Resilience and Agility: Navigating Change for SMEs, Future Proofing in a Climate-Conscious World,” encouraged businesses to align with global environmental and technological trends.