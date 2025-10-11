Amnesty Urges Zim to Enforce Child Protection Law

By Takudzwa Madondo in Mutare

Amnesty International Zimbabwe has urged the government to fully enforce the Child Protection Act calling it a critical step towards safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of children particularly girls.

Speaking during commemorations of the International Day of the Girl Child at Moffat Hall in Sakubva, Mutare, Amnesty International Zimbabwe Campaigns Coordinator Rosaline Muzerengi said authorities must move beyond policy promises and ensure the law is put into action.

“As we commemorate this important day, we are calling on the Government of Zimbabwe to ensure the full implementation of the Child Protection Act which was signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year,” Muzerengi said.

She noted that the girl child remains highly vulnerable to early marriage, sexual abuse and limited access to education and healthcare.

“Girls are the future leaders. Their lives must not be robbed by abuse, neglect, or harmful cultural practices,” she added.

The Child Protection Act, once effectively enforced is expected to strengthen legal safeguards against child abuse, neglect, trafficking and harmful cultural traditions.

The event drew girls from Nyagundi and Gwirindindi Secondary Schools in Marange with one of the highlights being a Nhanga session—an open forum where girls discussed the challenges they face in their communities.