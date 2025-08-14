Mutare Tenant Wins Court Battle Over Alleged Verbal Abuse

By Takudzwa Madondo

A Mutare woman has secured a protection order against her landlady following claims of sustained verbal abuse including insults in front of her husband.

Mutare Civil Court magistrate Xavier Chipato this morning ruled in favour of tenant Rumbidzai Mhlambo ordering landlady Monica Manjenje to cease all forms of harassment.

Mhlambo told the court that she and her husband rent a room from Manjenje but alleged that the landlady repeatedly insulted her, called her a witch and claimed she had AIDS.

“I no longer have dignity. She often insults me in public and even hired her sons to verbally abuse me,” she said.

Manjenje, however, denied the allegations, accusing her tenant of delaying rental payments and insisting she had never shouted at her.

After hearing both testimonies, Magistrate Chipato granted the protection order warning that any breach could lead to further legal consequences.