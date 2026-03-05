Zim Fuel Prices Jump as Global Oil Tensions Push Costs Higher

Fuel prices in Zimbabwe have increased with immediate effect, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced citing rising global oil costs.

In a notice issued late on Wednesday, ZERA said the revised prices came into force on 4 March 2026 and will remain valid for the next two weeks while the regulator continues monitoring developments in the market.

Under the new pricing structure, diesel now costs US$1.77 per litre up from US$1.52, while petrol has risen to US$1.71 per litre from US$1.56.

The regulator said the increases would have been even higher if the government had not intervened to cushion consumers from the full impact of global price movements.

“The petroleum prices are with immediate effect from 4 March 2026 for the next two weeks. In the meantime, ZERA will be closely monitoring the market developments to ensure that there is adequate supply in the market. The above prices are as a result of Government reducing some of its charges to cushion the consumers from astronomical increases that have happened from changes in the international market. Without Government cushioning, the actual prices would have been US$1.90/litre for diesel and US$1.81/litre for blend,” the notice said.

The adjustment comes amid rising global fuel costs driven by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a region that accounts for a significant share of the world’s oil production.

Oil markets have reacted sharply following joint strikes by the United States Armed Forces and Israel Defence Forces on Iran which were followed by retaliatory actions from Iran.

The developments have raised fears of major supply disruptions in the region.

As a result, global oil benchmarks including Brent crude have climbed significantly in recent days pushing up the cost of petrol and diesel in many countries including Zimbabwe.

Authorities say they will continue reviewing the situation as international market conditions evolve.