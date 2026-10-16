Drug Charges Withdrawn Against Chatunga Mugabe

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has withdrawn drug possession charges against Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe son of the late former president Robert Mugabe before he entered a plea.

His lawyer, Simbarashe Mukwekwezeka told the court that Mugabe was driving a vehicle without number plates when he picked up his friend, Max Mugaba, on his way to a barbershop.

Mukwekwezeka said Mugabe was unaware that his friend allegedly had 72 grammes of cannabis, commonly known as mbanje, in his bag.

“Unbeknown to him, his friend allegedly had 72 grammes of mbanje in his bag. They were stopped by police officers who noticed the unregistered vehicle which they were driving.

“Their vehicle was searched, resulting in the alleged discovery of the drugs. Prosecutors have withdrawn the charges against Mugabe but are proceeding with the case against Mugaba,” Mukwekwezeka said